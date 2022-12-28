Thursday Prep Sports Roundup

NORTH LEWISBURG — The Bethel boys basketball team made a road trip payoff with a 70-34 win Tuesday night at Triad in non-conference action.

Bethel improved to 3-7 on the season and will host Carlisle Friday.

The Bees were up 35-12 at halftime and just increased that in the second half.

Girls

Newton 36,

Carlisle 30 OT

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls basketball team scored more points in the four-minute overtime than it did in any of the four quarters Tuesday night to cap the 2022 portion of the schedule with a win.

The host Indians head into 2023 with a 7-4 record.

Newton trailed 11-9 after one quarter, but led 15-14 at halftime and 18-16 after three quarters.

The game was tied at 24 at the end of regulation, but Newton outscored Carlisle 12-6 in the extra period.

Reese Hess led the Indians with 16 points.

Mercedes Craig added 11 points and Layla VanCulin saved her best for last, scoring all six of her points in the overtime.

BOWLING

Newton bowls

at Warrior

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Newton boys and girls bowling teams competed in the Warrior Bowl Out Tuesday.

The boys finished 10th with a 2,621 total.

Grayden Stocker led Newton with games of 212 and 137 and Blake Reish rolled games of 162 and 174.

Alex Hartman had games of 133 and 147, Grant Avey rolled a 116 game and Razz Garber added a 110 game.

Newton had baker games of 167, 123, 123, 174, 147, 112, 168 and 156.

The girls finished 11th with 1,963.

Alyssa Hampton had games of 134 and 123 and Breanna McClish rolled games of 113 and 139.

Gisele Michaels rolled games of 121 and 104 and Rachel Hix added a 114.

Newton had baker games of 118, 99, 132, 144, 114, 80, 74 and 117.