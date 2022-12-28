Tipp City Sterling Court Christmas day fire

TIPP CITY — The cause of a Christmas day fire on Sterling Court in Tipp City has been deemed to be undetermined.

According to Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services (TCFES), firefighters responded to 5990 Sterling Court, Sunday, Dec, 25, at 1:22 p.m., on a report of a “family room filling with smoke from fire place.” Medic 31 arrived first, a TCFES press release said, ensuring all occupants were evacuated and assisted to remove multiple feline pets from the home. Medic 31 confirmed smoke in the home and probable fire in the walls of the property owned by Jeffrey L. and Carla J. Ungerecht.

Automatic mutual aid responded from West Milton Fire. Assistant Chief Charles Rielage took command, requesting additional crew and apparatus from Vandalia. Engine 31 arrived and provided thermal imaging camera, tools, and prepared for fire attack. West Milton arrived and sent a crew to the roof and interior. Roof crew used chains, chimney bombs, and a chimney flare to control any fire in the stove/chimney. Interior crew contained the fire to the walls and prevented fire extension to the attic. Crews completed salvage, including family pictures and a mantle clock.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. The wood stove appeared to be in proper operation, the release said.

Occupants heard smoke detectors, noted smoke exiting from the wall vents and wall plugs and called 911. The cause does not appear to be human error.

No injuries were reported at the time of the fire.

Crews were on scene approximately 90 minutes.