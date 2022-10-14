Thursday Prep Sports Roundup

SPRINGBORO — The Tippecanoe and Troy golf teams had their seasons end at the D-I district golf tournament Thursday at Heatherwoode Golf Course.

Tippecanoe finished 10th with a 347 total.

Red Devil scores were Will Riehle 80, Austin Seifring 82, Eli Voisard 86, Maxwell Gustavson 99 and Hayden Hiser 105.

Troy finished 12th with a 356 total.

“Not the result we wanted today, but it does nothing to diminish from a great season,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “These guys dedicated themselves to be a great team and they succeeded. We had great senior leadership and many clutch performances from Mitchell Sargent’s 33 at Miami Shores to winning the MVL tournament.”

Trojan scores were Mitchell Sargent 86, Brayden Schwartzz 88, Luke Huber 89, Bryce Massingill 93 and John Kneisley 96.

“Today was very difficult conditions on a tough Heatherwoode Golf Course,” Evilsizor said. “The guys simply didn’t play well. Regardless, the guys made it to district, which we had not been to since 2018. I am very proud of how they played and represented Troy this season.”

Soccer

Tippecanoe 2,

Vandalia 0

TIPP CITY — A second MVL title was won on the Tipp City Park soccer pitch this week.

The Red Devils boys — like the girls on Monday — won 2-0 to wrap up the MVL title.

Tippecanoe, 14-2 overall and 9-0 in the MVL, will host Greenon at 7 p.m. Monday in D-II sectional tournament action.

Landon Haas scored on an assist from Caleb Ransom and Cade Turner scored a goal on an assist from Haas.

Michael Jergens had the shutout in goal with five saves.

Troy 6,

Piqua 1

TROY — The Troy boys soccer team closed the regular season with an easy win.

Troy, 13-3-1 overall and 7-2 in the MVL, will host Sidney at 7 p.m. Monday in D-I sectional tournament action.

Piqua, 7-8-2 overall and 5-4 in the MVL, will travel to Lebanon at 7 p.m. Monday in D-I sectional tournament action.

GIRLS

Volleyball

Troy 3,

Piqua 0

TROY — The Troy volleyball team closed the season with a 25-12, 25-11, 25-16 win.

Troy, 16-6 overall and 16-2 in the MVL, will open Centerville D-I sectional play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Springfield.

Piqua, 2-20 overall and 1-17 in the MVL, will open Butler D-I sectional play at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against West Carrollton.

Tippecanoe 3,

Butler 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team finished off a perfect MVL season with a 25-17, 25-11, 25-20 win over Vandalia-Butler.

Tipp, 21-1 overall and 18-0 in the MVL, will open Tecumseh D-II sectional play at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against Meadowdale.

“We controlled the match from the start with very good first contacts and all attackers available,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “Our hustle on defense was tremendous and fearless. I loved the energy and a great way to close the regular season honoring our seniors.”

Alex Voisard had eight kills and 11 digs and Olivia Gustavson had eight kills.

Nicole Strong had seven kills and Alexa Mader added six kills.

Emily Aselage served three aces and Ellie McCormick dished out 35 assists.

Savannah Clawson added 10 digs.

Bethel 3,

Troy Christian 0

TROY — The Bethel volleyball team got a 25-18, 25-21, 25-14 win in TRC action.

Bethel, 14-7 overall and 9-5 in the TRC, will host Yellow Springs Saturday to close the regular season.

Troy Christian, 4-18 overall and 3-11 in the TRC, will open Troy D-IV sectional action at 11 a.m. on Oct. 22 against the Fort Loramie-Bradford winner.

Lehman 3,

Northridge 0

DAYTON — The Lehman Catholic volleyball team closed the regular season with a 25-11, 25-17, 25-10 win in TRC action.

Lehman, 12-10 overall and 10-4 in the TRC, will open Troy D-IV sectional action at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against Mississinawa Valley.

Marissa Comer had 11 kills, four blocks and three aces and Kaitlyn Fortkamp pounded 12 kills.

Taylor Geise had seven kills and three aces and Kailee Rank added five kills.

Caroline Wesner dished out 32 assists, Sophia Magoteaux served three aces and Ashlyn Geise had 11 digs.

Newton 3,

Fairlawn 1

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton volleyball team closed the regular season with a 2523, 25-20, 25-27, 25-16 win in non-conference action.

Newton, 21-1, will open Arcanum D-IV sectional action at 5;30 p.m. Tuesday against the same Fairlawn team.