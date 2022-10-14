Miami County girls compete in district tennis

MASON — Nine Miami County tennis players competed in the girls district tournament Thursday at the ATP Lindner Family Tennis Center Thursday.

D-I

TROY

The Trojans doubles team of junior Elizabeth Niemi and freshman Nina Short got off to a slow start against Angela Britton and Irisa Poompanit of Walnut Hills losing 6-0, 6-2.

“I think it was a good experience for Nina (Short),” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “I think her eyes were probably wide open, never having been down here before. I thought Liz (Elizabeth Niemi) was a little tight at the start as well. I thought they played a lot better in the second set.

“They won a couple games and played some really good games. But, it is tough down here. The Cincinnati kids are just better.”

D-II

MILTON-UNION

A memorable tennis season for the Milton-Union girls tennis team came to an end Thursday.

Junior Shannon Brumbaugh finished the season with a 30-2 record, the junior doubles team of Maggie Black and Ellie Coate were both 22-5 in singles this year and Milton-Union finished 16-4 as a team.

“That is something we talked about,” Milton-Union coach Kevin Brackman said. “We had a great season. We have no reason to hang our heads. You know that you are going to get tested at some point and that was today.”

Brumbaugh, a state qualifier in doubles a year ago, cruised past Lilly Rich of Oakwood 6-0, 6-0 in her first match.

She, then faced returning state qualifier Caroline Brown of Indian Hill in the go to state match and lost 6-1, 7-6 (4).

“Caroline was a state qualifier as a freshman last year,” Brackman said. “We knew that match was going to be a challenge.”

Black and Coate lost 6-0, 6-0 to Cincinnati sectional champion Ananya Annapantula and Addison Cassidy of Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

“They are one of the favorites (to win),” Brackman said. “We had three juniors down here who will be back next year. I feel really good about that. We had a great season.”

TIPPECANOE

Tippecanoe had another outstanding tennis season — which included the MVL championship — come to an end.

In singles, Ellie Waibel lost to Brooke Arington of Indian 6-0, 6-1 and Nick Bauer lost to Sophie Thompson of Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Riya Patel and Eliza Zweizig won the first set against Sohanna Thompson and Charlotte Scharfenberger of Seven Hills before losing in three sets.

