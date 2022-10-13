Wednesday Prep Roundup

SPRINGBORO — The Tippecanoe girls golf team finished 12th at the D-I district meet Wednesday at Heatherwoode Golf Course.

The Red Devils finished with a 431 total.

Tippecanoe scores were Olivia Kreusch 104, Abigail Poston 108, Kaitlen Smith 108 and Rianna Brownlee 111.

Soccer

Troy 9,

Piqua 0

PIQUA — The Troy girls soccer team cruised to a 9-0 win over Piqua Wednesday at Wertz Stadium to close the regular season.

Troy, 9-6-1 overall and 6-2 in the MVL, will host Butler Tuesday in D-I sectional action at 7 p.m.

Piqua, 4-11-1 overall and 4-4 in the MVL, will play at Fairmont Tuesday in D-I sectional action at 7 p.m.

Leah Harnish led the Trojans with two goals and three assists and Trinity Hurd added two goals.

Payton Vintangeli had one goal and one assist and Izzy Brewer, Skylar Davis, Maddison Manson and Catie O’Neill all scored one goal each.

Audrey Murphy hd two assists and Kendra Kovacs and Hannah Liening had one assist each.

Astryd Littlejohn had the shutout in goal with three saves.

Tippecanoe 1,

Butler 1

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team finished off the MVL title with a 1-1 tie Wednesday.

Tippecanoe, 13-2-1 overall and 8-0-1 in the MVL, will host Indian Lake at 7 p.m. Tuesday in D-II sectional action.

Alex Foster scored the Tippecanoe goal off an assist from Makenzie Chinn.

Leah Adkins had seven saves in goal.