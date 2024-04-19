Thursday Softball Roundup

SIDNEY — The Troy softball team topped Sidney 13-3 in MVL action Thursday.
Alexis Ater was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs and Kaitlynn Price had two RBIs.
Kendall Spangenberger was 2-for-4 with a triple
Sophia Knife pitched a six-hitter, striking out 10.
Piqua 13,
Urbana 4
PIQUA — The Piqua softball team got a home win Thursday.
Abigail Kirk was 2-for-4 with a double, Audrey Bean was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Sam Clark was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, Rachel Price had two RBIs and Izzy Vincent was 2-for-5.
Greenville 14,
Tippecanoe 4
GREENVILLE — The Tippecanoe softball team dropped a road game Thursday.
Charlize McCormick and Emily Aselage were each 2-for-3.
Jaina Drum and Rylan Elms combined to walk three.
Miami East 16,
Lehman Catholic 0
SIDNEY — Jadyn Bair was 2-for-4 with two home runs and eight RBIs in Miami East’s road win Thursday.
Abigail Kadel was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Madison Maxson had two RBIs and Whitni Enis was 2-for-3.
Jacqueline Kadel and Kylie Gentis combined on a two-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.
Jenna Baker and Emilee Van Skiver combined on a 10-hitter for Lehman, striking out one and walking 10.
Bethel 12,
Covington 11
COVINGTON — The Bethel softball team won a wild game on the road Thursday.
Morgan Rodgers was 2-for-5, Allie Sheen was 2-for-3 with two doubles, Karis Hawk was 3-for-4 with four RBIs, Faith Moorefield had a home run and two RBIs and Paige Kearns had two RBIs.
Addie Etherington struck out two and walked three on the mound.
For Covington, Karyanne Turner was 3-for-5 with four RBIs, Kamryn Barnes was 3-for-5 with two RBIs, Ava Hartwig was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Emalyn Johnson was 4-for-5.
Stevi Newhouse was 2-for-5 and Jayda McClure had two RBIs.
Whitney Burns and McClure combined to strikeout one and walk six.
Milton-Union 19,
Troy Christian 0
WEST MILTON — Thee Milton-Union softball team got a home win Thursday.
Sofie Elliott was 2-for-2 with two doubles, Caley McCarroll was 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs, Raegan Fulton was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Addy Sanders and Mylee Jones were each 2-for-3.
Carley Zimmer and Bella Brazina had two RBIs each.
Jones, McCarroll and Zimmer combined on a one-hitter, striking out 10.
Newton 7,
Franklin Monroe 2
PITSBURG — The Newton softball team got a road win in WOAC action Thursday.
Cori Haines and Vivien Clark were 2-for-4, Layla Van Culin was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Kaelyn Petry was 2-for-3 and Hannah Williams had a double.
Van Culin pitched an eight-hitter, striking out four and walking one.
Arcanum 8,
Bradford 0
ARCANUM — The Bradford softball team dropped a road game Thursday.
Kendal Weldy had a double.
Vivian Harleman and Casey Bolin combined to strikeout five and walk two.