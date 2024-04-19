Thursday Baseball Roundup

GREENVILLE — The Tippecanoe baseball team picked up a 3-0 win at Greenville in MVL action Thursday.

Braden Burgbacher pitched a three-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.

Brady Liskey had a double.

Miami East 8,

Lehman Catholic 0

SIDNEY — Luke Hamaker, Connor Apple and KJ Gustin combined for a no-hitter in Miami East’s win Thursday.

They combined to strikeout nine and walk two.

Vincent Crane was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and Keidin Pratt was 2-for-4.

Wes Penny, Michael Till and Luke Hamaker had one double each.

For Lehman, Seth Knapke, Ethan Stiver and Seth Kennedy combined on an 11-hitter, striking out one and walking three.

Troy Christian 7,

Milton-Union 2

WEST MILTON — The Troy Christian baseball team picked up a road win Thursday.

William Twiss and Camden Koukol were both 2-for-3 and Marcus O’Neal had two RBIs.

Judah Simmons pitched a three-hitter, striking out eight and walking one.

For Milton-Union, Wesley Schommer and Waytt Kimmel combined on a seven-hitter, striking out 10.

Bethel 7,

Covington 3

COVINGTON — The Bethel baseball team got a road win in TRC action Thursday.

Elijah Schroeder was 3-for-3 with a double and Grant Bean was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Evan Goodman, Bryce Ballard and Cody DeLaet combined on an eight-hitter, striking out 10 and walking tw0.

Grant Blore had a double and two RBIs for Covington, Brairen Denson and Austin Skaggs were 2-for-3 and Cater Owens was 2-for-4.

Denson, Tanner Palsgrove and Carsonr Taylor combined on a nine-hitter, striking out six and walking four.

Arcanum 2,

Bradford 1

ARCANUM — The Bradford baseball team dropped a close game on the road Thursday.

Tucker Miller pitched a two-hitter, striking out eight and walking five.

Newton 9,

Franklin Monroe 0

PITSBURG — The Newton baseball team won a road game in WOAC action Thursday.

Brady Downing was 4-for-5 at the plate and Ty Schauer was 2-for-4.

Brady Wackler was 3-for-4 and Bronson Van Culin was 2-for-3.

Schauer pitched a two-hitter, striking out three and walking one.