Thursday Baseball Roundup

GREENVILLE — The Tippecanoe baseball team picked up a 3-0 win at Greenville in MVL action Thursday.
Braden Burgbacher pitched a three-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.
Brady Liskey had a double.
Miami East 8,
Lehman Catholic 0
SIDNEY — Luke Hamaker, Connor Apple and KJ Gustin combined for a no-hitter in Miami East’s win Thursday.
They combined to strikeout nine and walk two.
Vincent Crane was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and Keidin Pratt was 2-for-4.
Wes Penny, Michael Till and Luke Hamaker had one double each.
For Lehman, Seth Knapke, Ethan Stiver and Seth Kennedy combined on an 11-hitter, striking out one and walking three.
Troy Christian 7,
Milton-Union 2
WEST MILTON — The Troy Christian baseball team picked up a road win Thursday.
William Twiss and Camden Koukol were both 2-for-3 and Marcus O’Neal had two RBIs.
Judah Simmons pitched a three-hitter, striking out eight and walking one.
For Milton-Union, Wesley Schommer and Waytt Kimmel combined on a seven-hitter, striking out 10.
Bethel 7,
Covington 3
COVINGTON — The Bethel baseball team got a road win in TRC action Thursday.
Elijah Schroeder was 3-for-3 with a double and Grant Bean was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Evan Goodman, Bryce Ballard and Cody DeLaet combined on an eight-hitter, striking out 10 and walking tw0.
Grant Blore had a double and two RBIs for Covington, Brairen Denson and Austin Skaggs were 2-for-3 and Cater Owens was 2-for-4.
Denson, Tanner Palsgrove and Carsonr Taylor combined on a nine-hitter, striking out six and walking four.
Arcanum 2,
Bradford 1
ARCANUM — The Bradford baseball team dropped a close game on the road Thursday.
Tucker Miller pitched a two-hitter, striking out eight and walking five.
Newton 9,
Franklin Monroe 0
PITSBURG — The Newton baseball team won a road game in WOAC action Thursday.
Brady Downing was 4-for-5 at the plate and Ty Schauer was 2-for-4.
Brady Wackler was 3-for-4 and Bronson Van Culin was 2-for-3.
Schauer pitched a two-hitter, striking out three and walking one.