Troy Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:43 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded and charged a male with criminal trespassing at the 900 block of Race Drive.

-4:01 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage after a disturbance at the Floral View Apartments on Long Street.

-2:38 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded and charged one juvenile after a criminal damage complaint at the Lincoln Community Center.

-2:05 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the 500 block of West Market Street.

TUESDAY

-6:56 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a theft at the 500 block of McKaig Avenue.

-11:50 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash in the Boston Stoker parking lot on College Street.

-9:59 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the corner of Adams Street and Riverside Drive.

