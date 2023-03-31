Thursday Softball Roundup

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team picked up a 14-5 win over Sidney Thursday in non-conference action.
Karyanna Turner was 4-for-5 with a double and five RBIs and Nigella Reck was 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Reaghan Lemp was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Maggie Anderson and Kamryn Barnes were both 2-for-4 and Meg Rogers had a triple.
Erika Gostomsky and Rogers combined on a six-hitter, striking out eight and walking three.
Miami East 26,
Lehman Catholic 0
SIDNEY — Jacqueline Kadel hurled her second straight perfect game as Miami East cruised to a TRC win.
Kadel struck out 10 in the five-inning win.
Kiera Kirby was 4-for-5 with four RBIs and Reagan Howell was 2-for-5 with a double and four RBIs.
Madison Maxson was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Rachel Haak and Jadyn Bair had three RBIs.
Whitni Enis was 2-for-4 with a double, Abigail Kadel had a triple and Tenly Potter was 2-for-5.
Newton 15,
TV South 0
WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Newton softball team picked up a road win in five innings.
Layla VanCulin pitched a no-hitter and had four strikeouts.
Audrey Miller was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Hannah Williams was 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs.
VanCulin was 2-for-2 and Vivien Clark and Breanna Ingle both had two RBIs.
Sienna Montgomery added a double.
Bradford 5,
National Trail 4
BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team picked up a win at home Thursday in WOAC action.