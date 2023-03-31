Thursday Softball Roundup

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team picked up a 14-5 win over Sidney Thursday in non-conference action.

Karyanna Turner was 4-for-5 with a double and five RBIs and Nigella Reck was 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Reaghan Lemp was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Maggie Anderson and Kamryn Barnes were both 2-for-4 and Meg Rogers had a triple.

Erika Gostomsky and Rogers combined on a six-hitter, striking out eight and walking three.

Miami East 26,

Lehman Catholic 0

SIDNEY — Jacqueline Kadel hurled her second straight perfect game as Miami East cruised to a TRC win.

Kadel struck out 10 in the five-inning win.

Kiera Kirby was 4-for-5 with four RBIs and Reagan Howell was 2-for-5 with a double and four RBIs.

Madison Maxson was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Rachel Haak and Jadyn Bair had three RBIs.

Whitni Enis was 2-for-4 with a double, Abigail Kadel had a triple and Tenly Potter was 2-for-5.

Newton 15,

TV South 0

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Newton softball team picked up a road win in five innings.

Layla VanCulin pitched a no-hitter and had four strikeouts.

Audrey Miller was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Hannah Williams was 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs.

VanCulin was 2-for-2 and Vivien Clark and Breanna Ingle both had two RBIs.

Sienna Montgomery added a double.

Bradford 5,

National Trail 4

BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team picked up a win at home Thursday in WOAC action.