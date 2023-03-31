Thursday Baseball Roundup

WEST MILTON — The Troy Christian baseball team defeated Milton-Union 8-3 Thursday in TRC action.

Peyton Nichols was 3-for-3 for Milton-Union and Nathan Morter Jr. was 2-for-3.

Nichols and Wyatt Kimmel combined on a 14-hitter, striking out three and walking four.

Bradford 10,

National Trail 5

BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team picked up a WOAC win.

Tucker Miller and Landon Wills combined on a six-hitter, striking out 12 and walking six.

Wills was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Owen Canan had two RBIs.

Hudson Hill and Garrett Trevino both doubled.