Thursday Baseball Roundup

WEST MILTON — The Troy Christian baseball team defeated Milton-Union 8-3 Thursday in TRC action.
Peyton Nichols was 3-for-3 for Milton-Union and Nathan Morter Jr. was 2-for-3.
Nichols and Wyatt Kimmel combined on a 14-hitter, striking out three and walking four.
Bradford 10,
National Trail 5
BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team picked up a WOAC win.
Tucker Miller and Landon Wills combined on a six-hitter, striking out 12 and walking six.
Wills was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Owen Canan had two RBIs.
Hudson Hill and Garrett Trevino both doubled.