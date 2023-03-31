Thursday Tennis Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua boys tennis team picked up a 3-2 win over Sidney Thursday.

In singles, Joshua Partee defeated Takuma Furukawa 6-2, 6-2; Philip Rossman lost to Brady Hagan 7-5, 7-5 and Seth Staley lost to Franky Herrera 7-6 (5), 0-6, 6-1.

In doubles, Seth Foster and Ayden Black defeated Noah Baldauf and Carter Woodell 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 and Lance Staley and Matt Weiser defeated Myles Steenrod and Parker Slaven 6-2, 6-4.

Celina 3,

Lehman 2

CELINA — The Lehman Catholic boys tennis team dropped a close match.

In singles, Javier Salvador defeated Jack Zhang 3-6, 7-6, 6-3; Logan Linson lost to Rhylan Chapman 6-1, 6-0 and Alvaro Bullon lost to Isaiah Glass 6-7, 6-3, 6-3.

In doubles, Luke Courtad and Tommy Lins lost to Brady Sapp and Lucas Lejenne 7-5, 6-3.

Lehman won second doubles by forfeit.