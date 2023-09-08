Thursday Sports Roundup

MIAMISBURG — The Troy boys soccer team lost to Miamisburg 2-1 Thursday night in non-conference action.

Nathan Miller had the goal on an assist from Bradyn Dillow.

Samuel Westfall had four saves in goal.

GIRLS

VOLLEYBALL

Troy 3,

W. Carrollton 1

WEST CARROLLTON — The Troy volleyball team improved to 3-6 overall and 3-4 in the MVL with a 25-17, 18-25, 25-16, 25-20 win on the road.

Maddy Williams had six kills and 20 digs and Josie Kleinhenz had three aces and three blocks.

Kayla Huber had 15 assists and Julia Kimer added seven assists.

Lauren Koesters led the defense with 21 digs.

Tipp 3,

Piqua 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team got a 25-11, 25-11, 25-12 win over Piqua Thursday night at home.

“The team served very well and our serve receive was excellent,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “Loved the pursuit of every ball and the constant attack mode regardless of the play.

“What is hurting us is those pesky unforced errors (24) in three sets, while Piqua scored only 34 points. We need to do better.”

Piqua coach Jenni Huelskamp is encouraged by her team’s play.

“We are continuing to see progress on and off the court,” she said.

Tippecanoe, 8-0 overall and 7-0 in the MVL, was led by Emily Aselage with eight kills, eight digs and four aces.

Bri Morris had seven kills and six aces and Courtney Post had six kills.

Faith Siefring led the defense with 15 digs and Savannah Clawson had 10 digs and four aces.

Eli McCormick had 15 assists and Jenna Krimm dished out nine.

For Piqua, 1-6 overall and 1-5 in the MVL, Riley Baker and Elizabeth Copsey had three kills each.

Summer Clark had three kills, Sherry Sprowl had six assists and Abigail Kirk had five assists.

Audrey Applegate and Megan Hull had six digs each.

Miami East 3,

Troy Christian 0

CASSTOWN — The Miami East volleyball team remained unbeaten in the TRC with a 25-12, 25-20, 25-14 home win Thursday.

Bethel 3,

Northridge 1

DAYTON — The Bethel volleyball team outlasted Northridge 25-14, 25-16, 23-25, 25-9 Thursday.

Karlee Plozay had 25 kills, five aces and 13 digs and Annabella Adams had six kills.

Gabi McMahan dished out 30 assists and Aubree Bruntin served five aces.

Layla Moore served four aces and Claire Bailey led the defense with 21 digs.

Newton 3,

TV South 0

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Newton volleyball team won a road match 25-16, 25-21, 25-12 Thursday.

Kylie Velkoff had 12 assists and three aces and Olivia Rapp had six kills and seven digs.

Bella Hall had seven kills and three aces, Ava Rapp had five kills and six digs and Sienna Montgomery had seven kills and seven digs.

Makenna Kesling had 15 assists and Hannah Williams had eight digs.

TENNIS

Troy 5,

Springfield 0

TROY — The Troy girls tennis team swept Springfield Thursday.

Elizabeth Niemim Nina Short and Catharine Logan won in singles and Casey Rogers and Gwwen Turnbull and Sydney Bennett and Carly West won in doubles.

GOLF

Tipp 183,

Troy 222

TROY — The Tippecanoe girls golf team improved to 7-0 in a match at Miami Shores.

Olivia Kruesch was medalist with a 40.

Other Tippecanoe scores were Katie Smith 46, Ella Berning 48, Abigail Poston 49, Kylie Schreiner 51 and Lily Hercilla 63.

SOCCER

Sidney 6,

Bethel 3

SIDNEY — The Bethel girls soccer team dropped a road game Thursday.

Newton 10,

Dixie 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls soccer team got a home win in WOAC action Thursday.