Piqua City Schools announces distinguished alumni

Charles “Skip” Vosler Courtesy | Piqua City Schools Dr. Cooper Clark Courtesy | Piqua City Schools Scott Foster Courtesy | Piqua City Schools

PIQUA – Piqua City Schools is proud to announce the 2023 Alumni of Distinction Honorees. Each year, the Alumni of Distinction Committee reviews nominations submitted and selects 3 candidates to receive this honor. Superintendent, Dwayne Thompson stated “The purpose of this recognition is to honor individuals who through their achievements inspire present-day k-12 Piqua students to establish goals for their future. The honorees reinforce and enhance a positive image of Piqua City Schools. They foster an increased sense of pride among students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the residents of Piqua.” The three honorees for 2023 are Dr. Cooper Clark, Scott Foster, and Charles “Skip” Vosler.

Dr. Cooper Clark is a class of 2000 graduate and was co-valedictorian of his class. After graduating, Dr. Clark furthered his studies at the Farmer School of Business at Miami University and completed his medical degree at the Ohio University. Dr. Clark completed his fellowship at Valley Retina Institute in McAllen, Texas where he co-authored a study investigating the potential benefits of combination therapy in treating retinal vein occlusions. Currently, Dr. Clark is a partner with The Ophthalmology Associates of San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas. His group provides care to the underserved and less fortunate in his community.

“I think Dr. Clark, by his commitment to excellence and outstanding accomplishments, is a most deserving candidate to be recognized as an Alumni of Distinction Honoree,” his nominator, John Forsthoefel, Ph.D., said. “His record in high school, the undergraduate level, medical school, and post-doctoral fellowship is inspiring.”

Scott Foster is a class of 2001 graduate. Currently, Scott is the director of Hartzell Service Center. While he balances work and raising his family in Piqua, he devotes hours to the youth of Piqua. Scott was part of the Piqua Football staff for 10 years and is now President of the Piqua Youth Football Association.

“Scott teaches the youth about football in general, but also how to act on and off the field, how to learn from their mistakes, how to keep working hard but have fun too, and most importantly what Piqua Football is all about,” his nominator, Leann Foster said. “Scott spends countless hours developing and mentoring the youth of Piqua. He is working hard to bridge the gap between the youth program and the high school program. He inspires the future Friday night light stars to be great players and great community members.”

Charles “Skip” Vosler is a class of 1957 graduate. He was nominated by Katie Smith. Skip is a very accomplished athletic trainer. He was an athletic trainer at Ohio State University, Defiance College, Ashland University, and Ohio University. In 1972, Skip was a catalyst in establishing the athletic training program at Ohio University. It was the first program in Ohio and one of three in the country during that time.

“From a chance meeting I was able to meet one of the pioneers in the athletic training community, and he was from Piqua,” Smith said. “He is an outstanding representative of our community, our town, and his profession.”

The 2023 Alumni of Distinction Honorees will be celebrated during the Homecoming Parade on Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Piqua and at the Homecoming football game on Oct. 6 at Alexander Stadium. The community is invited to both events. The alumni committee will be accepting applications all year until May 31 for the next group of honorees. Nominations can be made by visiting www.piqua.org/alumni to download a nomination form, filling out the google form on the website, or by visiting the Board of Education.