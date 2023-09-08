Friends of the Piqua Library present beer tasting event

PIQUA — As part of their Library Lounge Series entitled “Back By Popular Demand,” the Friends of the Piqua Library will be presenting a Beer Tasting event with the Crooked Handle Brewery in Piqua.

Beer tasting events in the past and they have always been very popular, according to a press release from the Friends of the Piqua Library. One of Piqua’s newest businesses, The Crooked Handle Brewery, will feature Jeff Pedro, owner, and Ken Starner, brewer, who will talk about the brewing process at the Crooked Handle and will offer four beers to taste.

Mark your calendar for Friday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. in the main lobby of the Piqua Library for this fun and informative event. Admission is free but tickets are required and can be picked up at the Piqua Library. There is limited seating so get your tickets soon.