Tipp City BOE seeks applicants for vacancy

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education is accepting applicants for the seat left vacant after the resignation by Simon Patry.

Applicants need to submit a notice of their interest, in writing, to the district treasurer, Dave Stevens, at [email protected] by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21. According to board policy, the board may interview all interested candidates to ascertain their qualifications.

Interviews could take place in executive session at the Sept. 25 Board of Education monthly meeting.

The newly appointed board member selected to fill this vacancy shall serve the completion of the term that expires at the end of 2023.

In Ohio, board of education applicants must be a U.S. citizen, reside within the local school district for at least 30 days prior to the appointment, and be at least 18 years of age.

Ohio school boards hire a superintendent and treasurer, approve policies, and make decisions on district operating budgets.

If the Board of Education fails to fill a board vacancy within thirty days after the vacancy occurs, the probate court will fill the vacancy as promptly as possible