Thursday Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy tennis team improved to 15-1 with a 4-1 win over Northmont Thursday in MVL play.

In singles, Yasashi Masunaga defeated Micah Peters 6-1, 6-0; Parth Rajput lost to Clayton Prewitt 6-2, 6-0 and Adam Harris defeated Kevin Liu 6-1, 7-5.

In doubles, Michael Burns and Kellan Nichols defeated Toby Doss and Matt Singh 6-0, 6-0 and Leo Gluck and Troy Whitehead defeated Owen Franks and Kiarra Miller 6-1, 6-3.

BASEBALL

Xenia 1,

Tippecanoe 0

TIPP CITY — The Xenia baseball team scored a run in the fourth inning to get a win over Tippecanoe Thursday in MVL action.

Riverside 3,

Milton-Union 2

DEGRAFF — The Milton-Union baseball team lost in eight innings on the road Thursday in TRC action.

Nathan Morter Jr. was 2-for-4 with a double and Peyton Nichols had a double.

Zach Lovin, Wyatt Kimmel and Karson Stone were all 2-for-4.

Nichols pitched a nine-hitter, with six strikeouts and four walks.

Lehman Catholic 5,

Northridge 1

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team got a home win in TRC action Thursday.

Newton 3,

Bradford 2

PLEASANT HILL — Newton rallied with two runs in the home seventh for a walkoff win over Bradford in WOAC action Thursday.

The Indians improved to 9-1 in the WOAC and share the lead with Arcanum and is 16-3 overall.

Bradford is 17-6 overall and 7-4 in the WOAC.

For Bradford, Tucker Miller and Landon Monnin combined on a six-hitter, striking out eight and walking seven.

Miller was 2-for-3 with two doubles, Monnin had two RBIs and Brendan Baker had a double.

SOFTBALL

Troy 18,

Stebbins 2

Troy 7,

Stebbins 0

TROY — The Troy softball team got two wins at home Thursday night.

The Trojans are 18-4 overall and 13-3 in the MVL.

Milton-Union 9,

Riverside 5

DEGRAFF — The Milton-Union softball team got a road win Thursday, leaving both teams one game behind Covington and Miami East in the TRC standings.

Bethel 18,

Troy Christian 4

TROY — The Bethel softball team got a win at Covered Bridge Field Thursday.

Paige Kearns was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs and Allie Sheen was 4-for-5 with two RBIs.

Lily Williams was 4-for-5 with a double, Faith Moorefield was 2-for-2 with a double and Morgan Rodgers was 2-for-4.

Adaline Etherington pitched a nine-hitter with five strikeouts.

Lehman Catholic 22,

Northridge 10

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic softball team got a home win in TRC action Thursday.