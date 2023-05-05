Ohio’s Hospice hosts Camp Pathways for grieving youth

TROY — For children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one, Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is offering Camp Pathways Miami County June 28-30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Indian Hills 4H Camp, 8212 Lauver Rd., Pleasant Hill.

Camp Pathways is a unique experience designed to encourage children and teens to express their feelings of grief in a safe and fun environment. Trained volunteers lead group sessions and activities.

The camp provides children and teens with an opportunity to be with other kids who also have experienced the death of a loved one. Camp Pathways includes fun, age-appropriate activities such as swimming, games, and arts and crafts. The camp also features a memorial service that honors the memory of a loved one.

The cost is $15 for one camper; $20 for two sibling campers; and $30 for three or more sibling campers. Financial aid is available. It is made possible by generous community support through the Ohio’s Hospice Foundation.

Camp Pathways is offered through Pathways of HopeSM Grief Counseling Center at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. Through Pathways of Hope, support and education are provided by bereavement counseling professionals with expertise in serving grieving children, adolescents and adults.

For more information about Camp Pathways, call 937-573-2114. Please register by June 12. To register online, visit: https://www.OhiosHospice.org/OHMCCamp23.

Volunteer opportunities are available for Camp Pathways. Volunteers must be older than 18 and are required to complete an online application. An interview and a background check must be completed. If you are interested in becoming a camp volunteer, call 937-573-2114 or visit: https://www.OhiosHospice.org/OHMCCamp23.

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, has been serving patients in Miami County since 1983. The not-for-profit hospice is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those facing life-limiting illnesses in Miami, Darke and Shelby counties. Its outstanding care has earned recognition from the prestigious Hospice Honors program of HEALTHCAREfirst and Deyta Analytics.