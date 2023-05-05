Free farm pesticide disposal collection events announced

TROY — The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) will be sponsoring three collection events for farmers throughout Ohio wishing to dispose of unwanted pesticides.

This year, the collections are happening in Morgan, Putnam and Miami Counties on the following days and locations:

• Morgan County: Aug. 9 at the Morgan County Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds are located at 2760 S. Riverside Drive in McConnelsville.

• Putnam County: Aug. 10 at the Putnam County Fairgrounds, gate 5. The fairgrounds are located at 1206 E. Second St. in Ottawa.

• Miami County: Aug. 22 at the Miami County Fairgrounds, north gate. The fairgrounds are located at 650 N. County Road 25A in Troy.

Each collection event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Events are open to all farmers throughout Ohio.

The pesticide collection and disposal services are free of charge, but only farm chemicals will be accepted. Paint, antifreeze, solvents and household or non-farm pesticides will not be accepted.

The pesticide collections are sponsored by ODA in conjunction with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. To pre-register, or for more information, contact the Ohio Department of Agriculture at 614-728-6987.