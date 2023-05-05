Troy Christian Booster Blast held

TROY — The Troy Christian School Athletic Boosters hosted its annual Booster Blast on April 22 at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy.

Funds raised from the auction items at the event will go directly to the Boosters’ general funds which are invested to the benefit of all Troy Christian athletes, according to Nicole Ernst, president of the Athletic Boosters.

A highlight of the evening was the announcement of a partnership with Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC).

“I am ecstatic to share that the Troy Christian School Athletics Booster Club has entered into a formal 10-year partnership with Upper Valley Medical Center,” Ernst said in a press release. “In exchange for the naming rights of the Troy Christian Eagle stadium, the UVMC Parent Board, through its Community Benefit Fund, will provide $1.25 million over the next three years for the specific purpose of improving the stadium and its surrounding facilities.”

The funds from the auction items will provide much-needed upgrades as well as completion of new projects, according to Ernst, noting that anticipated projects over the next three years include the following:

• Upgraded stadium press box and signage;

• New athlete locker room in the gymnasium;

• New band seating in the gymnasium;

• New entrance and ticket booth for Eagle Stadium;

• Resurfaced outdoor track;

• Completion of the John Ward Memorial Veteran’s Wall and U.S. Flag.

“Fundraising for the Memorial Wall was kicked off at last year’s Booster Blast. The funds raised at that event, combined with the support provided through this partnership, will make this special tribute to John and all Troy Christian veterans a reality,” Ernst explained.

In additions, the UVMC/Premier Health partnership provides a licensed athletic trainer at no cost to the Troy Christian Schools, as well as: team physicians, individual and team training, rehabilitation services, video analysis, anti-gravity treadmill and functional training, and sports performance, knee injury prevention, concussion management, and return to play programs.

“The Troy Christian Boosters are grateful for the UVMC’s generous support, as well as their trust in the Boosters to execute projects that bring value to the school and to the Troy community at large,” said Ernst.

The Troy Christian Athletic Booster Club exists to support, encourage and advance the overall athletic program of the school, which also includes the band program. The Boosters strive to cultivate and enhance school spirit, promote great sportsmanship, and seek to influence, develop, and encourage Christian ideals in the behavior of the school’s student-athletes, coaches, and parents.

For any questions or comments, contact Superintendent Gary Wilber at [email protected] or call 937-339-5692.