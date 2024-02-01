Tipp BOE determines board assignments

By Amantha Garpiel

For Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education determined 2024 board committee assignments, heard information regarding the new curriculum, received the first semester bullying incident report, approved 2024-2025 Programs of Studies and accepted donations and grant funds.

During the Jan. 16 meeting, the board determined their 2024 committee assignments. Board member Rick Mains is serving on the facilities/grounds/safety committee, the athletic council and the Miami Valley Career Technology Center Board. President Amber Drum is serving on the facilities/grounds/safety committee, the Board of Education Policies committee and the Tippecanoe Educational Endowment Committee. Kyle Thompson is serving on the Board of Education Policies Committee and the Finance and Audit Committee. Cynthia Dillard is serving on the Personnel and Contract Negotiations Committee, Tipp City Economic Development Committee and the Tipp-Monroe Community Services Board. Angela McMurry is serving on the Personnel and Contract Negotiations Committee and the Finance and Audit Committee.

The new curriculum presented during the Jan. 16 regular session board meeting includes new course options for Tippecanoe High School and Tippecanoe Middle School.

The high school is adding two new business/technology courses, Video Production I and Video Production II; three new math courses, CCP Business Calculus, CCP Introduction to Statistics and Math Intervention Lab; two new science courses, AP Physics II and AP Environmental Science; one new art course, CCP Art Appreciation; a new english course, English Intervention Lab; and a new elective course called ACT WorkKeys.

For the middle school, staff presented five new elective course options for students. The new electives include survey of theater, leadership i, leadership II, Spanish I and French I.

All of the above-mentioned courses are being added to the 2024-2025 Programs of Studies for the schools. Further information regarding the courses and what they include is available on the Tipp City Board of Education’s BoardDocs under the Jan. 16 meeting agenda.

During the Jan. 16 meeting, the board also heard the first semester’s bullying incident report from Superintendent Aaron Moran.

The first semester of the school year began on Aug. 28, 2023. During the first semester the district reported 13 total verified incidents. Two at Tippecanoe High School and 11 at Tippecanoe Middle School.

The board also accepted donations and grants.

The board accepted a donation from Richard and Hazel Mains for $325 for the Tippecanoe Middle School Power of the Pen Club. A donation of $250 form the Tipp City Rotary Club was accepted for the Tippecanoe Middle School Power of the Pen Club.

The board accepted grant funds from the Tippecanoe Educational Endowment. The funds accepted total $5,572.21 and is being allocated to the high school for a red carpet and color guard flags, to the middle school for an eSports Team and to LT Ball Elementary and Broadway Elementary for University of Dayton Math Education Day and a Science is Fun assembly, respectively.

Lastly, the board accepted an $11,625.39 grant from the Tippecanoe Educational Endowment. $2,889.95 is allocated to the high school for a high school band live audio system as well as an additional $6,484.81 for the second and third phases of the live audio system. $820 is going to Broadway Elementary for the Rock Man Presentation and $1,430.63 is dedicated to student promotional background at Nevin Coppock Elementary.

The writer is a regular contributor to For Miami Valley Today.