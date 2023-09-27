Tipp BOE’s meeting canceled due to lack of a quorum

By Amantha Garpiel

For Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY – The Tipp City Board of Education special meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 5:15 p.m. was canceled due to the lack of a quorum of board members to carry out the meeting.

The special meeting of the board was scheduled for the purpose of entering into executive session to consider the appointment/employment of a public employee or official. The intent of the executive session was also to consider the appointment of an individual to fill a board vacancy for the remainder of 2023. This vacancy is a result of former Board President Simon Patry’s resignation from the board at the Sept. 5 meeting, which was planned prior to the meeting. During this Sept. 5 meeting, Board member Anne Zakkour made an apparent Nazi salute to Patry during a brief dispute between the two.

The lack of a quorum for Tuesday’s meeting is a result of Board members Zakkour and Theresa Dunaway choosing not to attend the meeting.

Zakkour, Dunaway and newly appointed Board President Amber Drum did not respond to Miami Valley Today’s requests for comments, as of Wednesday afternoon.

“I am very upset about our current board situation. I have high expectations that our situation is soon going to be resolved and we can get back to doing what is best for our kids, teachers, staff and our entire community. Tipp City is a great place to live and work,” wrote newly appointed Vice President Richard Mains in an email responding to Miami Valley Today’s request for a comment.

On the Nov. 7 general election ballot, there are three board of education seats up for election in Tipp City; Zakkour and Dunaway’s terms are ending, as is the term for the seat previously occupied by Patry. Drum and Mains have until 2025 before their terms end.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.