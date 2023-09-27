Tuesday/Wednesday Girls Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy volleyball team dropped a home match to Vandalia-Butler 23-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-16 at the Trojan Activity Center.

Maddy Williams had 15 kills and 24 digs and Josie Kleinhenz had five kills, four aces and five blocks.

Kayla Huber had five kills, 24 assists and seven digs and Julia Kimer had eight kills, 11 assists and 16 digs.

Lauren Koesters added 30 digs and Cema Rajab had 16 digs.

Tippecanoe 3,

Stebbins 0

DAYTON — The Tippecanoe volleyball team improved to 17-0 with a 25-6, 25-14, 25-10 win over Stebbins Tuesday.

“Played loose and relaxed from start to end,” Tippecanoe volleyball coach Howard Garcia said. “Many players provided contributions. Played very well despite very emotional win last night.”

Courtney Post had 10 kills and Emily Aselage had eight kills.

Lexi Luginbuhl had five kills and Mara Sessions had five kills, five digs and three aces.

Faith Siefring had 19 digs, Savannah Clawson had seven digs, Bri Morris had five digs, Eli McCormick had 19 assists and Jenna Krimm had 15 assists and four aces.

Fairborn 3,

Piqua 1

PIQUA — The Piqua volleyball team dropped a MVL match at Garbry Gymnasium 26-24, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22 Tuesday night.

Lehman 3,

Miami East 2

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic volleyball team took over first in the TRC with a 20-25, 17-25, 25-10, 25-19, 15-12 win over Miami East Tuesday.

Lehman improves to 9-7 overall and 8-1 in the TRC and Miami East drops to 8-6 overall and 7-2 in the TRC.

Covington 3,

Bethel 1

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team knocked Bethel out of first place in the TRC with a 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 25-13 win Tuesday night.

Covington improves to 6-7 overall and 6-3 in the TRC and Bethel drops to 13-3 overall and 7-2 in the TRC.

“The team put a complete match together,” Covington coach Ellie Cain said. “I am very proud of their effort. We have been working hard in practice on our blocking and it paid off tonight with 12 blocks. They did a great job.”

For Covington, Carlie Besecker had 12 kills, eight blocks, three aces and 13 digs.

Addie Ventura had six kills, three aces and five digs and Taylor Kirker had 32 assists, four aces and 23 digs.

Kearsten Wiggins had 10 digs, Mazelle Reck had six kills and six digs and Ramse Vanderhorst had 17 digs.

Jayda McClure had 13 digs and Dakohta Kenworthy had eight kills and six digs.

For Bethel, Karlee Plozay had 32 kills and 12 digs.

Gabi McMahan had 28 assists and 10 digs, Addison Boggs had three aces and 17 digs and Aubrey Bunting had three aces.

Claire Bailey led the defense with 21 digs.

Newton 3,

FM 0

NEWTON — The Newton volleyball team got a 25-19, 25-20, 25-16 win in WOAC action.

Sienna Montgomery had 19 kills and three blocks and Olivia Rapp had eight kills and 12 digs.

Bella Hall had five kills and Makenna Kesling dished out 15 assists.

Kylie Velkoff had 13 assists and Ava Rapp had four aces and 11 digs.

Hannah Williams had 16 digs and Estie Rapp added seven digs.

Arcanum 3,

Bradford 0

BRADFORD — The Bradford volleyball team dropped a WOAC match 25-18, 25-16, 25-10 Tuesday.

Vivian Harleman had five kills and eight digs and Kendall Weldy had five assists and 11 digs.

Ryleigh dotson had 11 digs, Faith Gray had six digs and Savannah Lingo added five digs.

SOCCER

Newton 3,

TC North 0

LEWISBURG — The Newton girls soccer team got a road win in WOAC action.

Gwen Holbrook and Reese Hess had one goal and one assist each.

Mia Szakal had a goal and Rachel Fisher had one assist.

GOLF

Tippecanoe 169,

Vandalia-Butler 183

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe girls golf team completed a second straight unbeaten regular season in the MVL Tuesday.

Ella Berning was match medalist and led Tipp with 37.

Other Tipp scores were Olivia Kruesch 42, Katie Smith 45, Abigail Poston 45, Lily Hericlla 51 and Ava Hanrahan 61.

Breanna Ingle had four saves in goal.