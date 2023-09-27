Tuesday/Wednesday Boys Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy boys soccer team cruised to an 10-0 win over West Carrollton in MVL action Tuesday.

Brady Dillow had four goals and two assists and Owen Liening had two goals.

Christopher King had one goal and one assist and Carson Furrow, Nathan Miller and Julian Polverini had one goal each.

Tyler Malott had three assists and Jaden Roach had two assists.

Aiden Hickernell and Cooper Sexton had one assist each.

Lucas Hickernell had four saves in goal.

Tippecanoe 10,

Piqua 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team got a home win in MVL action.

Dominic Mendiola had two goals and two assists and Caleb Ransom had two goals and one assist.

Landon Haas had one goal and two assists and Jaxon Hill, A.J. Jergens, Cameron Smith and Colin Turner had one goal each.

Carson King, Hudson Owen, Collin Snider and Grant Vonderheide had one assist each.

Michael Jergens had two saves in goal.

For Piqua, Josh Heath had 27 saves in goal and Troy Thompson had four saves.

Newton 0,

TC North 0

LEWISBURG — The Newton boys soccer team played to a scoreless tie with Tri-County North Tuesday night.