Tipp Chamber to recognize outstanding achievements

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Chamber of Commerce will present the Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year and Young Professional of the Year awards at the Chamber’s Annual Holiday Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

This recognition is awarded annually to businesses and individuals who show a significant, worthwhile contribution to the community.

Businesses nominated must be established for a minimum of three years and located in Tipp City, Monroe or Bethel Township (45371 area code). Individuals nominated must be residents of Tipp City, Monroe or Bethel Township (45371 area code).

Recent past award recipients include:

• Citizen of the Year in 2022, Lisa Santucci; 2021, Dr. Gretta Kumpf; 2019, Rebecca Schinaman; 2018, Dee Gillis; 2017, Matthew Buehrer; 2016, Gordon Pittenger Sr., and 2015, Heather Bailey.

• Young Professional of the Year in 2022, William House; 2021, Kevin Cox; 2019, Brandon Cox; 2018, Rachel Billups; 2017, Michelle Ireton; 2016, Kristy Reis; and 2015, Simon Patry.

• Small Business of the Year in 2022, Amlin Advantage; 2019, Miami Valley Wine & Spirits; 2018, Glaser Softwater; 2017, Field Property Management; 2016, Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home; and 2015, Bash Foo.

• Business of the Year in 2022, Abbott; 2021, Mauk Cabinets By Design; 2019, Odawara Automation Inc.; 2018, Randall Residence; 2017, Broadway Hair Studio; 2016, Monroe Federal Bank; and 2015, Proto Plastics.

The complete list of past recipients, 2023 nomination forms, and additional information about the award criteria are available at www.tippcitychamber.org or at the Chamber office located at 12 South 3rd Street, Tipp City, Ohio 45371.

The deadline to submit nominations to the Tipp City Chamber was on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The Tipp City Chamber of Commerce is recognized as the principal resource for business development in our community. For additional information, please contact the Tipp City Chamber at 937-667-8300 or at [email protected].