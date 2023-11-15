WDTN kicks off 42nd annual Food for Friends campaign

DAYTON — WDTN-TV kicks off its 42nd annual Food for Friends will run from Wednesday, Nov. 15, through Sunday, Dec. 24, with partners River Valley Credit Union, The Good Feet Store, and Rush Transportation & Logistics.

The familiar Food for Friends barrels return this holiday season at River Valley Credit Union, and The Good Feet store at the Greene Crossing.

Those interested in helping our neighbors in need may also go to wdtn.com, click on Community, and then the Food for Friends tab to find information on how to make a monetary donation. Every dollar raised via online donations will go directly to local food banks.

“For over 40 years, it’s been our mission to help fight food insecurity in the Miami Valley,” said Melissa Jones, WDTN-TV vice president and general manager, in a press release. “Whether it’s placing items into our Food for Friends barrels or by making a monetary donation, your generosity will go a long way in helping those in need.”

Since 1982, the Food for Friends campaign has collected and distributed over 15 million food items to needy families through The Foodbank of Dayton and other food pantries throughout the Miami Valley.

For a complete list of barrel locations or to make a monetary donation, visit www.wdtn.com.