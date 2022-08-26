Tipp City American Legion Post 586 hosts showdown poker event

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be hosting a showdown poker event on Saturday, Aug. 27, and multiple tables will be available. They will also be having a 50/50 drawing, a dessert walk, and Jell-O Shots. They will also be having a hot dog/bratwurst bar with all the fixings. The cost of the meal is $5 and additional hot dogs or brats can be purchased for $2. All the proceeds from the event will benefit the Norma Adkins Scholarship Fund.

The Legion Post is located at 377 N. Third St. with parking in the back. The event is open to the public.