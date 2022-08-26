A.B. Grahm Memorial Center hosts pulled pork dinner

CONOVER — The A.B. Graham Memorial Center is hosting a Pulled Pork Dinner and 4-H Club Bench Auction on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Adult meals include a pulled pork sandwich, two sides, dessert and a drink for $10. Kids meals, for kids 12 and under, cost $5 and include a pulled pork sandwich, one side, dessert and a drink. Carryout meals will be available.

The 4-H Club Bench Auction starts at 7 p.m.

The A.B. Graham Memorial Center is located at 8025 E. US-36, Conover. Contact via email at abgraham.org or by phone at 937-368-3700.