Boys Thursday Prep Sports Roundup

CLAYTON — The Troy boys golf team dropped a match to Northmont 172-181 at Meadowbrook Golf Course.

“It was a rough ending to the week,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “We have struggled at Meadowbrook in the past and we did once again.”

John Kneisley and Luke Huber led Troy with 44s.

Other Troy scores were Brayden Schwartz 46, Bryce Massingill 47, Mason Weaver 48 and Mitchell Sargent 51.

Soccer

Troy Christian 4,

Bethel 1

TROY — In a matchup of two traditional small school soccer powers, Troy Christian broke a 1-1 deadlock with two goals late in the first half and added another in the second half for an impressive win.

Evan Murphy had the first goal of the game for Troy Christian and added two assists.

James Swartz had one goal and one assist and Marek Bollinger and Frank Rupnik both had one goal.

Miles London had one assist.

Tanner Conklin had five saves in goal for the Eagles.

Milton-Union 8,

Lehman 1

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union boys soccer team cruised to a win in TRC action Thursday.

Carson Brown and Mason Grudich had big nights for the Bulldogs, accounting for seven of the eight goals.

Brown had four goals and Grudich added three goals and one assist.

Tyler Combs had one goal and one assist.

Titus Copp and Luke Daum each had one assist and Nate Barker had two saves in goal for the Bulldogs.

Zen Wagner scored Lehman Catholic’s goal.

Newton 4,

Shawnee 0

CAMDEN — The Newton boys soccer team picked up a 4-0 win on the road Thursday night.