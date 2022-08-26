Thursday Girls Prep Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy volleyball team improved to 2-0 in the MVL and 2-1 overall with a 25-16, 25-9, 25-19 win over West Carrollton Thursday.

Brynn Siler had 11 kills, 14 digs and four aces and Hannah Duff had seven kills and 11 digs.

Maddie Frey had eight kills and Kasey Sager added five kills and 12 digs.

Kayla Huber and Brooklyn Jackson both served three aces and Ellie Fogarty dished out 28 assists.

Tipp 3,

Xenia 0

XENIA — The Tippecanoe volleyball team improved to 2-0 overall and in the MVL with a 15-10, 15-13, 15-11 win over Xenia Thursday.

“Our ball control was very good and we did not commit many unforced errors,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “Our serve receive was solid, but could have been better with the many free balls provided to us by Xenia. I still liked the energy and that everybody made contributions.”

Alex Voisard had 11 kills and three aces and Olivia Gustavson added 10 kills.

Nicole Strong had five kills and Alexa Mader added two blocks.

Hannah Wildermuth dished out 25 assists.

Sidney 3,

Piqua 1

SIDNEY — The Piqua volleyball team dropped a MVL match to Sidney 25-16, 23-25, 25-23, 25-13.

“We stepped up tonight and played tough,” Piqua vollebyall coach Jenni Huelskamp said. “It was an exciting night and the girls played smart, aggressive volleyball with great energy and intensity.”

Jordan Adkins had 15 kills and three blocks for Piqua.

Elizabeth Copsey had eight kills and 10 digs and Sherry Sprowl had six kills.

Olivia Anthony dished out 23 assists and Marissa Bragg led the defense with 15 digs.

Lily Haning had eight digs.

Milton-Union 3,

TV South 1

WEST MILLTON — The Milton-Union volleyball team picked up a non-conference win at home.

The Bulldogs won 23-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-13.

Bethel 3,

Urbana 0

TIPP CITY — The Bethel volleball team got a 25-11, 25-15, 25-14 in non-conference action at home Thursday night.

Karlee Plozay had 20 kills and six aces and Karinne Stormer added nine kills.

Annabelle Adams dished out 23 assists and Claire Bailey led the defense with seven digs.

Botkins 3,

Bradford 0

BOTKINS — The Bradford volleyball team struggled on the road in a 25-4, 25-19, 25-12 loss to Botkins in non-conference action Thursday.

Golf

Butler 183,

Piqua 214

PIQUA — The Piqua girls golf team dropped a match on the front nine of Echo Hills Thursday.

Izzy Thoma led Piqua with a 52.

Other Piqua scores were Aubree Carroll 53, Ivy Lee 54, Marin Funderburg 55, Braylin Shaner 56 and Carsyn Meckstroth 60.

Bethel 199,

Covington 260

PIQUA — The Bethel girls golf team picked up a TRC win on the front nine at Echo Hills.

Kerigan Calhoun was match medalist with 44.

Other Bethel scores were Abby Stratton 49, Kaylee Brookhart 51, Aly Bird 55 and Paige Kearns 55.

Covington scores were Amie Bertrum 54, Callie Edgell 65, Kila Stephan 66, Kara Stephan 75 and Lainee McMaken 76.

Tennis

Troy 5,

W. Carrollton 0

TROY — The Troy girls tennis team cruised to a MVL win over West Carrollton Thursday.

In singles, Nina Short defeated Amber Hudupohl 6-0, 6-3; Elizabeth Niemi defeated Deja Glover 6-0, 6-0; and Josie Romick defeated Victoria Wagner 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Olivia Johnston and Casey Rogers defeated Autumn Brewer and Payton Agee 6-1, 6-3 and Katie Bertke and Gwen Turnbull defeated Kristen Barnett and Kennedy Steele 6-1, 6-0.

Milton-Union 5,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — Shannon Brumbaugh was “Golden” in her second set at first singles as Milton-Union topped Lehman Thursday.

In her 6-0, 6-0 win over Lilly Williams, Brumbaugh did not allow a point in the second set.

In the other singles matches, Ellie Coate defeated Sarah Lins 6-0, 6-0 and Maggie Black defeated Katie Huelskamp 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Peyton Henderson and Hazel Weber defeated Ashlyn Hamblin and Eliza Westerheide 6-1, 6-2 and Megan Grove and Ashlyn McPheron defeated Evelyn Johnston and Vivi Chen 6-0, 6-2.

Soccer

Lehman 1,

Milton-Union 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman girls soccer team picked up a TRC win at home.

The only goal in the game was an own goal.

Shawnee 6,

Newton 2

CAMDEN — The Newton girls soccer team dropped a WOAC road match to Preble Shawnee Thursday.

Reach Sports Editor Rob Kiser at [email protected]