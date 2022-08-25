FRC Troy campus grand opening

TROY — The Family Resource Center (FRC) hosted the grand opening and open house for their new Troy Campus Wednesday afternoon.

The FRC expansion into Troy is a result of a $5 million grant from the Substance Use and Mental Health Services Administration in 2021. The grand opening and open house were held for the public to come learn about what the FRC offers to the community.

The FRC offers specialized support in a variety of ways for children, youth and adults who struggle with mental illness or substance abuse. They offer assistance through outpatient services, case management, transitional youth services and peer and family support.

The transitional age youth services was something the FRC included in its mission when applying for their grant and is a major focus for the Troy Campus. Transitional Age Youth Services are specifically designed for youth in the community aged 14 to 25 who meet a specific set of requirements. The Transitional Youth Specialists form the services around each client individually. They meet in person with their clients and work with them on schoolwork, finances, finding jobs, managing anxiety and anger, as well as the stress of day-to-day life.

“With our transitional youth, we don’t walk in front of them like we’re better and we don’t walk behind pushing them. We walk beside them, guiding them,” said Site Director Amy Miller.

The FRC also offers different outpatient services that can range from short-term counseling to long-term treatment and are customized to suit the different needs of clients. Their outpatient services are done via telehealth which has allowed the FRC to bring in professionals from all over to better care for their clients. To ensure care is accessible to all clients, the Troy campus includes a telehealth conference room that clients can access for their appointments if necessary.

“The thing about Family Resource Center is that we don’t turn anyone away. We’re going to be here to help you regardless,” said Family Peer Support Specialist Sierra Engle.

Peer support and family peer support services are also offered for individuals to speak with someone who has been in a similar situation. The specialists are people who have been successful in their personal recovery and are now trained and willing to help guide others. The support specialists are there to offer clients guidance through the rough parts of life and to give them hope that recovering and thriving is possible.

“It takes a lot to ask for help and when they do, we want to make sure we’re here,” said Engle.

The FRC Troy Campus is located at 2 E. West St. and is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call the Troy campus at 937-396-5335