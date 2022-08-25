Troy anticipates PorchFest 2022

TROY — Troy anticipates the 2022 Troy, Ohio PorchFest on Saturday, Sept. 10. The music festival features 40 bands on 40 porches in the Southwest Historic District.

This neighborhood celebration of regional music features a wide variety of musical types and instrumentation.

Enjoy rock with Rusted Reserve and Camarillo; bluegrass with Pinnacle Ridge; country with County Line Roadhouse and Travis Crawford and Indie bands Anna Marie, Chet Jamison and The Nautical Theme. You will also find jazz guitar with Jimmy Felts, Motown with Dianne Coble Ensemble as well as Celtic, folk, experimental, world, hip hop, chamber and Americana. Experience some of our great regional singer-songwriters like Amber Hargett and Nick Kirzinis. The music begins at noon and features about seven new concerts starting each hour.

Pick up a map of the festival to choose a favorite band or bands. Festival fliers can be picked up at the info booth on the day of the event and are available now at the Hayner website at www.TroyHayner.org/pf-flier. The festival will close at the Hayner porch with the exciting Dayton Salsa Project at 6 p.m. This is an eight-piece band with guitar, keys, saxophones, trumpet and percussion.

The festival opens at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center at 10:30 a.m. with the TRSS Drum Corps. Led by Montrea Blackshear, this band features exuberant choreography that is often dance-like.

The food court and artisan tent village will open at 11 a.m. Food vendors will include smoked meat dinners from JJs Lunchbox, hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream from Susie’s Big Dipper, Kona Ice treats, Timeless Tacos, Little Boijon Asian Cuisine and more. Find menus and more at www.troyhayner.org/pf-food.

The 2022 Artisan Tent Village will feature hand-crafted and fine art items. Find paintings by Christy Veres, weavings by Lady-L, wood crafts from Jonda Woodworks, fine copper and stone jewelry from D’Bee Creations, hand-knitted toys and dolls from Barbie Lou and much more.

This project is funded by the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, the Friends of Hayner and 40 local businesses and community leaders. There are over 100 musicians involved in playing music for the concerts and over 15 community-based committee members and volunteers that make it all happen. Staff from the Hayner and the Troy-Miami County Public Library as well as the good folks at the city of Troy work throughout the year to make the event sing.

Learn all about the festival at www.troyhayner.org/porchfest.