TIPP CITY — Effective Thursday, Aug. 4, the south bound right lane between Randall Residence and Michaels Road will be closed in Tipp City. County Road 25A will be reduced to one lane south bound.

This closure will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. The city expects the work to be complete by Aug. 11.

Please contact the city of Tipp City at 937-667-6305 with any questions about the closure.