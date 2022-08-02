Troy Council to seek bids for wastewater treatment plant project

By Jordan Green

TROY — The Troy City Council authorized the city to seek and accept bids for the wastewater treatment plant aeration expansion project at their Monday meeting.

The project will increase the plants treatment capacity by 2.6 million gallons through the construction of a new aeration train along with modifications to the two existing ones and the replacement of the four existing influent screw pumps. The cost of the project is not to exceed $14 million.

“This plant expansion is vital to the continued commercial and industrial growth of Troy,” said Kristie Marshall, second ward council member. “The project will be funded through the previously authorized loan application through the Ohio Water Pollution Control Loan Fund.”

Also on Monday, the council authorized the city to file an application for Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) funds for phase 2 of the South Stanfield Road improvement project.

“Phase 2 will be from the W. Stanfield Road to the Tractor Supply Company store and is schedule for construction for the summer of 2024,” said Todd Severt, councilman-at-large.

Early estimates for the cost of the project are $1.3 million. $600,000 in OPWC funding will be requested in this application. In total, the project will include 1,350 feet of roadway with new curbs, sidewalk, and storm sewers. The resolution was approved as emergency legislation as the application deadline is Aug. 8.

Later, the council accepted an amended lease agreement between the Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) and the city concerning the Lincoln Community Center (LCC).

“The amendment would provide for the city to pay electric and natural gas costs for the LCC property and further clarify maintenance responsibilities,” said William Rozell, councilman-at-large.

The rezoning of the Canferelli Annexation, located at 1322 Washington Road, from R-1AAA, one-family residential, to R-3, single-family residential was approved.

Legislation to regulate massage services to prevent illicit massage businesses that propagate human trafficking will be prepared following a 7-0 vote.

The legislation would, “require state licensure through the medical board of Ohio for each individual providing massage services. This would assist the police department in efforts to ensure that human trafficking and sexual activity are not occurring at businesses that are offering massage services,” said William Twiss, fifth ward council member.

Community Impact and Engagement Manager, Chris Mackey, for the Big Brothers and Big Sisters Program in the Miami Valley gave a presentation on Monday.

He noted that 10 youths in the Miami County are on a waitlist to receive a big brother or big sister and that some have been waiting for upwards of two years.

“We need your support, council members and members of this community, to give up your time as a volunteer to help these littles be successful in life,” said Mackey.

At the end of the meeting, Director of Public Service and Safety, Patrick Titterington, made comments on community happenings.

“I want to thank Gov. DeWine’s office. We did receive the $500,000 grant to help offset the inflationary increase for the S. Stanfield phase 1 project,” said Titterington. “Fire station 11, the new one not the old one, staff is now at the new location, and they are pretty much moved in.”

The next Troy City Council meeting will take place on Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.