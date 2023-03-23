Tipp City BOE hears facility updates, OKs donations

By Amantha Garpiel

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education received updates on facilities and committees of the district, accepted multiple donations and discussed how Superintendent Mark Stefanik should spend the remainder of his contract.

The facilities update included information on the damages and soon-to-be necessary updates to multiple buildings in the district.

There was no new update on the Nevin Coppock Elementary School building. The Broadway Elementary building is waiting on an estimate and possible options for repairing the roof. The building also has a 60-year-old furnace that supplies heat to Central and it will likely need to be replaced soon. According to the presentation, the steam pipes located under the floors that deliver heat to all of Broadway is continuing to deteriorate, especially after multiple repairs this past winter.

At L.T. Ball, concerns regarding the HVAC system and consistent temperatures were raised. The building was originally build with an open concept and over the years, the addition of partitions to create separate classrooms have caused heating and cooling issues throughout the building.

Tippecanoe Middle School has similar HVAC concerns as L.T. Ball, but also has concerns due to the original electric and plumbing still being used and roof issues arising.

Tippecanoe High School has two boiler units, one of which was replaced this past winter and upon inspection, a large internal crack was discovered in the second unit. The facilities committee is currently working with the insurance company to hopefully get assistance with replacing the boiler. There are also flooring issues and spotty roof issues that need to be addressed.

Toward the end of the meeting, under the category of old business, board member Theresa Dunaway asked Stefanik for an update regarding the four committees that were approved during the organizational meeting in January. According to Stefanik, the members of the board should be finding emails in their inboxes soon regarding volunteering to sit on any of four committees. The committees include bullying, technology, Tipp Pride and safety. Once it is determined which board member would like to sit on which committee, meeting dates can be determined and Stefanik hopes to have the first meetings for these committees to be soon after spring break.

During the meeting, the board accepted multiple donations. The board accepted a donation from Lowe’s in Troy for materials for Tippecanoe Middle School’s Music Exploration with Stephen Monath. Lowe’s donated five small blue buckets, 10 large blue buckets, four 12 and a half gallon trash cans, two metal trash cans with lids, four 20 gallon trash cans, three 32 gallon blue trash cans and four 32 gallon trash cans.

The board accepted the donation of 16 study carrels, approximately $429 each, from Marie Gruebmeyer.

A donation of $12,746.73 from the Tippecanoe Athletic Boosters was accepted and dedicated for equipment for the Tippecanoe High School tennis, baseball, softball and track and field teams and the Tippecanoe Middle School volleyball team.

A $1,000 donation from Tipp City PIE (Parents Involved in Education) for playground equipment at Nevin Coppock Elementary and Broadway Elementary.

The board accepted a $1,000 donation from the Dunaway Family Foundation for “The Inferno.”

The district also received an anonymous donation of $360 for the Tippecanoe High School baseball team for new practice baseballs.

Board member Theresa Dunaway made a motion to approve Mr. Stefanik working in district for the remainder of his contract. She introduced this motion because she believes he should remain in district for the remainder of his contract and focus solely on the Tipp City school district in order to help set up the next superintendent for success rather than travelling for conferences or other superintendent events.

Dunaway’s fellow board members did not agree. Richard Mains expressed his feelings that this motion is unnecessary and that he feels Stefanik is one to honor a contract.

“I don’t feel that this board needs to tell you (Stefanik) you need to stay in this district. Based on your performance, which in my opinion is very admirable, that you will do what you need to do to make sure the district stays on track and I trust that you will,” said Board President Simon Patry.

In other business, the board accepted the resignations of Deron Brown, Tippecanoe High School Teacher, who spent 35 years in the district; Nancy Murray, Tippecanoe Middle School teacher who spent 35 in the district; and Kathy Mays, a bus driver who has spent 25 years working for the district. The board thanks the three individuals for their service to the Tipp City School District.