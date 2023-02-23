Tipp City Chamber of Commerce saw ‘incredible growth’ in 2022

TIPP CITY — For the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce and the Tipp City area, 2022 proved to be a year with incredible growth and resilience, said Executive Director Liz Sonnanstine in her report on the organization’s progress.

“Our downtown retail and restaurant spaces were full, events were very well attended, and the pipeline looks promising on all fronts for the year ahead,” she said.

Sonnanstine’s report continues:

The chamber welcomed several businesses who opened their doors in 2022 including Schulte Wellness, ReU Juicery, and YellowHammer Boutique, along with the relocated Broadway Tattoo.

The chamber held our biennial Taste of Tipp & Business Expo in April and it was such a success. With over 65 exhibitors and food vendors along with over 750 attendees from around the community, the evening was an excellent opportunity to showcase our businesses, non-profits, and activities throughout the region.

With over 210 members, the chamber continues to provide timely and valuable programming for our business leaders including Business After Hours, Coffee Connections, [email protected] Lunches, and Young Leaders. In addition to events, nearly 20% of our member businesses participate in a chamber specific group discount program for workers comp, health insurance, or credit card processing, saving well over $10k annually on their bottom line.

During the summer, we partnered with the Miami County Educational Service Center (ESC) and our local manufacturers to offer tours to educators. This was an opportunity to facilitate better communication between school teachers/administrators and regional employers to address challenges with younger workforce. We will continue to maintain these connections for years to come.

Taking the time to recognize our businesses and community citizens took the main stage at our annual meeting in December. We were proud to announce our Young Leader of the Year, William House, and Citizen of the Year, Lisa Santucci, at the event. We recognized the award recipients for Small Business of the Year, Amlin Advantage Realty, and Business of the Year, Abbott Labs. Edison State Community College was selected for the 2022 Chairman’s Award which was presented to Dr. Doreen Larson.

We are thrilled to see continued growth in our Community eGift Card program where $5,000 was redeemed at our local businesses throughout 2022. This program allows shoppers to select from over 25 small businesses in 45371 when spending their money locally. This has been such a rewarding program to support our small businesses and is a positive result of the 2020 pandemic.

In 2023, we have already welcomed a business expansion, two new businesses in the downtown area, and we foresee several other investments opening their doors soon, including Monroe Federal’s brand-new branch by the I-75 corridor. Victory Church opened their doors to a beautiful expansion that doubled the size of their campus, while Tipp City Pizza and RAD Candy have quickly become wonderful new attractions in the downtown.

In the Bethel Township area, Concrete Sealants and Harmony Farm will be showcasing expansion projects on their properties this year.

The Tipp City Chamber of Commerce continues to strive to be the principal business resource for the Tipp City area. Thank you to the gracious support of our investor businesses, members, and sponsors for allowing us to continue to build on the growth of the community.

Contact the Executive Director Liz Sonnanstine, or a member of the Tipp City Chamber board of directors anytime for more information. Visit www.tippcitychamber.org or call 937-667-8300 to learn more about membership or to join us at an upcoming event.