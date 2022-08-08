Tipp City fire damages house

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services (TCFES) responded to a personal residence at 110 Coach Drive in Tipp City on Sunday, Aug., 8, at 8:56 a.m., on a report of a bedroom on fire with the residents still in the home. The occupants were advised to evacuate by dispatch personnel.

Chief 30 was the first unit on scene with smoke showing and all occupants confirmed to be in the front lawn. Chief 30 set command and personnel began fire attack.

Tipp City firefighters located the fire in the attached garage that is used as a bedroom. The fire was extinguished by quick action on behalf of the first engine on scene. A primary search and opening the overhead garage door with a saw was accomplished by the crews.

Crews were comprised of mostly off duty personnel. The crews thoroughly checked the structure for life safety and to ensure the fire did not spread. Multiple personnel responded from an in house class to assist on-duty crews.

The origin of the fire was located in an area in the garage near a plastic storage drawers and tubs. The most probable cause was improperly discarded smoking material. The fire was unintentional.

The total estimated loss to the structure is $30,000 and $15,000 to the contents. The damage was primarily smoke damage inside the structure. The residents will be displaced. The American Red Cross was called to assist them.

No injuries reported from by the residents. The female resident was supported with oxygen delivery by Tipp City ambulance crew on scene. One crew member reported a minor injury, transport not needed.