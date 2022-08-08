Piqua Public Library receives ‘Flag Certificate’

PIQUA – The Piqua Public Library received the “Flag Certificate” from the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) for their display of historical flags and the United States flag including educational information for viewers.

“They displayed several historical flags, provided flag information, and honored many veterans with their display,” said Steve Kaplan, president of SAR’s local chapter.

The “Flag Certificate” has previously been presented to the Miami Valley Military History Museum in Dayton and the Royal Crest Agency in Tipp City. ‘The certificate is to honor a person or organization who shows “exemplary patriotism in the display of the American Flag.’”

“The historic flags honor our nation and our veterans. This is the second year the library has used this exhibit,” said Jim Oda, Piqua Public Library director. “We have had numerous positive comments about the exhibit by our patrons.”

The flag display was put together by Oda and Yuri Denny, the Local History Assistant. Denny commented, “we are honored to accept this flag certificate. The exhibit was a real joint effort of the entire library staff.”

Various SAR members attended the certificate presentation in Revolutionary War uniforms.

Kaplan stated, “The goals of the Sons of the American Revolution are to preserve history, provide education, and promote patriotism. I cannot think of a better place to present a flag certificate. What an excellent flag exhibit in such a historic location as the Fort Piqua Plaza.”