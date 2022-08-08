Monday Golf/Tennis Roundup

PIQUA — The Tippecanoe girls golf team led Miami County teams at the Lady Bucc Invitational Monday at Echo Hills Golf Course.

Fort Loramie won the tournament with a 359 total, while Greenville’s Kenna Jenkinson was medalist with a 70, including a 32 on the front nine.

Versailles was second with a 378 total and Tippecanoe was third with 387.

Olivia Kreusch and Kateline Smith led Tipp with 89s.

Other Red Devil scores were Abigail Poston 96, Rianna Brownlee 113, Ella Berning 120 and Ava Hanrahan 153.

Bethel finished eighth with a 447 total.

Kerigan Calhoun led the Bees with a 102 total.

Other Bethel scores were Kaylee Brookhart 112, Paige Kearns 115 and Aly Bird 118.

Miami East was ninth with a 448 total.

Olivia Patton led the Vikings with a 101 total.

Other Miami East scores were Addison Jennings 110, Olivia Shaffer 114, Ava Jacomet 123, Kendal Staley 137 and Sophie Minich 152.

Piqua finished 10th with a 450 total.

Ivy Lee led the Indians with a 95.

Other Piqua scores were Aubrey Carroll 115, Jenna Snyder 119, Braylin Shaner 121, Marin Funderburg 123 and Payten Nitschke 124.

Troy finished 11th with a 466 total.

Emma Honeycutt led the Trojans with a 111.

Other Troy scores were Astha Patel 116, Cori Quillen 118, Faith Overholser 121, Cate Rehmert 125 and Logan Stanton 132.

Covington finished 14th with a 553 total.

Kila Stephan led Covington with a 127.

Other Lady Bucc scores were Amie Burtrum 130, Calleigh Edgell 146, Kara Stephan 150 and Lainee McMaken 152.

BOYS

Covington 175,

Milton-Union 205

WEST MILTON — The Covington boys golf team defeated Milton-Union at Homestead Golf Course.

Bryson Hite led Covington with a 42.

Other Bucc scorers were Matt Dieperink 43, Sam Grabeman 44 and Hunter Ray 46.

Grady Vechazone was match medalist for Milton-Union with a 41.

Other Bulldog scorers were Colin Fogle 46, Colten Alcorn 50 and Maria Whalen 68.

TENNIS

Lehman 3,

Sidney 2

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team opened the season Monday with a 3-2 win over Sidney.

“It was a good team win over our crosstown rivals to start the season,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Lilly (Williams) and Sarah (Lins) were nervous as it was their first varsity match at the top of the lineup.

“But, both played well. Lilly was steady in her win and Sarah battled hard in a close loss. Second doubles lost a long match and Ashlyn (Hamblin) and Eliza (Westerheide) played well to clinch the team win for us. It was both doubles teams first time playing together.”

In singles, Williams defeated Alyssa Echols 6-1, 6-0; Lins lost to Ceira Mullenix 4-6, 6-0 10-5 and Katie Huelskamp won by forfeit.

In doubles, Hamblin and Westerheide defeated Dhani Patel and Briana Mullenix 6-1, 6-2 and Evelyn Johnston and Vivi Chen lost to Ava Gaber and Deserae Miller 6-4, 6-3.

