Miami County Girls Tennis Preview

TROY — Legendary coach Mark Goldner returns to lead the Troy girls tennis team.

The Lady Trojans were 14-4 a year ago.

Returning letterwinners include Elizabeth Niemi, Josie Romick, Casey Rogers and Olivia Johnston.

Niemi, Nina Short and Romick will lead the singles players.

Niemi had a 14-9 record a year ago at first singles and Romick had a 19-8 record last season at third singles.

Johnston and Rogers had a 12-5 record last year at second doubles and will move up to first doubles this year.

As always, Goldner hopes to win the MVL and qualify players to district.

He expects Tippecanoe and Butler — along with Troy — to be the top teams in the MVL.

TIPPECANOE

Hannah Essick takes over as Tippecanoe coach.

The Red Devils return five of last year’s seven district qualifiers after going 15-4 overall last season and 9-0 in the MVL.

In singles, junior Mia Tobias was 25-7 a year ago and junior Elli Wabel was 25-9.

In doubles, senior Eliza Zweizig and junior Nicki Bauer were 27-6 a year ago and junior Riya Patel was part of a second doubles team that went 26-4.

PIQUA

Erin TermuhlenThomas takes over as Piqua coach.

The Lady Indians finished 8-7 last season.

The Lady Indians return a number of players from last year’s team.

They include seniors Alyssa Fleck and Diya Patel and juniors Patience Hale, Allison Hicks, Sierra Leonard, Abby Abby Smay and Nataya Yagub.

Hicks was 6-6 at second singles a year ago, while Leonard and Yagub were 7-3 at second doubles.

LEHMAN CATHOLIC

Tim Ungericht returns for his eighth season as coach.

The Lady Cavaliers were 9-3 a year ago, but lost nine seniors to graduation.

Senior Lilly Williams is the only varsity returner from last season.

Senior Sarah Lins also brings back some varsity experience and those two will be the top singles players this year for Lehman.

Senior Katie Huelskamp will play third single.

Junior Ashlyn Hamblin and sophomore Eliza Westerheide will play first doubles

Sophomore Evelyn Johnston and freshman Viv Chen will play second doubles.

“It is a rebuilding year for us,” Ungericht said. “I am very happy with our numbers as we have 11 girls on the team. Four girls haven’t played before, but they attended all the open courts this summer and have progressed a lot. Our goals are to have fun, improve and beat our crosstown rivals Sidney.”

MILTON-UNION

Kevin Brackman takes over as coach.

The Lady Bulldogs return a strong group, including junior Shannon Brumbaugh.

Brumbaugh was one of the top singles players in the area a year ago and advanced to the D-II state tournament in doubles.

Also returning are juniors Ellie Coate and Maggie Black.

“I am excited to work with a group of girls who love to play tennis,” Brackman said.

Brumbaugh, Coate and Black will fill out the singles lineup.

Fighting for spots in the doubles lineup are seniors Megan Grove, Ashlyn McPheron, Hazel Weber, Allyson Stinson and Malaysee Burgess and freshman Peyton Henderson and Anna Sturgill.

“This year, we look to continue to build on our success from last season,” Brackman said. “Led by a crew of juniors who played a lot of summer tournaments, we expect to compete in big matches that will help us grow as players. Showing up mentally and competing in big time matches, will help prepare us for the postseason.”

