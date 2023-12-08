Tipp City Garden Club holds Christmas celebration

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Garden Club celebrated its last gathering of 2023 with a Christmas Luncheon at SpringMeade’s White House on Tuesday, Dec. 5 .

The festive event included a Christmas-themed icebreaker, Nordic-inspired holiday favors, a door prize and a snowball race.

Twenty-one members enjoyed a lunch of quiche, soup, winter salad, pie, punch and coffee from Bodega Market.

The first Garden Club meeting of 2024 will be at the Garden Club on Tuesday, Feb 6. The program, scheduled in concert with Tipp Monroe Community Services, will feature winter seed sowing by Deeply Rooted Landscapes.