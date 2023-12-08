Piqua Library offers holiday programs, events

The six community Christmas trees located throughout the Piqua Public Library. Voting for the winning tree can be done at the Circulation Desk on the first floor of the library until Dec. 30. Amantha Garpiel | For Miami Valley Today The six community Christmas trees located throughout the Piqua Public Library. Voting for the winning tree can be done at the Circulation Desk on the first floor of the library until Dec. 30. Amantha Garpiel | For Miami Valley Today

By Amantha Garpiel

For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library is presenting a range of events and programs for patrons of all ages to celebrate the holidays this year.

The holiday spirit is already in full swing at the Piqua Public Library with decorations, community trees and holiday music in the library throughout the month and even more coming up.

“We are so excited to host all of the fun Christmas events planned for the library and we can’t wait to help our patrons and community celebrate the holidays this year,” said Lanee Bowles, Piqua Public Library’s PR, marketing and programming coordinator.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, the library has three events to help patrons celebrate the holidays.

The first is Pikachu’s Holiday Hangout, a Pokemon themed event for all ages. Attendees can bring their favorite Pokemon games and trading cards to show off to fellow Pokemon fans. Library staff have also planned a scavenger hunt to win a trading card and sticker along with a chance to craft a paper Pikachu ornament.

Pikachu’s Holiday Hangout takes place in the basement of the Piqua Public Library, in the children’s department from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

The second event on Dec. 16 takes place in the lobby of the library at 1 p.m. around the fireplace. Mostly aimed towards children, but open to all ages, is a reading of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” by Mrs. Charles Dickens. Mrs. Charles Dickens is played by professional impersonator Jessica Michna from Historical First Impressions.

This story time event is limited to 100 guests and anyone attending must have a ticket which can be picked up, for free, at the circulation or children’s department desks at the library.

The last event on Dec. 16 is held on the fourth floor of the Fort Piqua Plaza in the banquet center. Patrons of all ages are invited to watch Michna as Mrs. Dickens in her performance titled “The Best of Times.” The performance begins at 5 p.m. in the banquet center.

This is also a ticketed event and guests must have a ticket to attend. The tickets are free and available to be picked up at the circulation desk on the first floor of the library until the day of the event or until the tickets run out.

Another way the library is helping its patrons and community get into the holiday mood is with Christmas themed contests and activities.

The children’s department is hosting a Christmas ornament contest. Kids and teens, beginning Dec. 22, can bring in hand-crafted ornaments to enter into the contest. The deadline to enter the contest is Dec. 28, and the winners for each age group are to be announced on Jan. 3; each winner will receive a prize.

The age groups for the contest are birth to 5 years old, 6 to 12 years old and 13 to 18 years old (any 18-year-old participating must still be in high school).

Also in the children’s department, kids can write and mail their letters to Santa. There is a station set up outside of the administration office in the basement for kids to sit down and fill out letters to Santa before placing them in Santa’s mailbox.

The last day for the Santa letters to be placed in the mailbox before they are sent to the North Pole is Dec. 18.

Also for kids and teens of high school age the Piqua Public Library is hosting a Christmas Movie Marathon and PJ Day in the children’s department.

Kids and teens are invited to wear their best Christmas pajamas and join in on the holiday fun all day long with a range of Christmas movies on Dec. 27.

Lastly, each year the Piqua Public Library invites different community groups and businesses to spread holiday cheer by decorating a community Christmas tree in the library.

This year there are six trees throughout the library decorated this year by the Friends of the Piqua Public Library, RT Industries, Elite Etc., Mutual Federal, Bits and Pieces and the Upper Valley Career Center. Until Dec. 30, patrons can stop in at the circulation desk to vote for their favorite tree. The winning tree will be announced on Jan. 5, 2024.