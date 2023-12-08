Covington schools hold veterans appreciation assembly

Covington-UVCC FFA students participate in a veteran’s appreciation event on Thursday, Nov. 9. Courtesy photo | Jessica Helsinger

COVINGTON — The Covington-UVCC FFA chapter, in collaboration with the Covington Exempted Village Schools, hosted their annual Veterans Appreciation assembly to over 60 veterans on Thursday, Nov. 9.

“The Covington Elementary Student Council decorated the cafeteria beautifully, and the kitchen staff, led by Mrs. Bonnie Flora, welcomed veterans and families with breakfast,” according an FFA press release.

K-12 students invited most of these veterans and presented them with a certificate of appreciation during the assembly. Covington FFA members introduced the veterans during the assembly.

The highlight was keynote speaker First Sgt. Lee Martin reflecting his many years of service. Additionally, junior high and elementary student council members spoke about their appreciation for the veterans in attendance and at home. Veterans also received “Retired stars from American flags” from VFW No. 6557 in Pleasant Hill.

Superintendent Joseph Hoelzle delivered closing remarks to conclude the event. Miami County Veteran Services asks all local veterans to reach out for information in the future.