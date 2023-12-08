Tipp City Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-7 a.m.: crash non-injury. Officers responded to a non-injury crash at Tipp Cowlesville Road and Manchester Drive.

WEDNESDAY

-9:06 a.m.: crash non-injury. Officers responded to a non-injury crash at downtown Tipp City.

-7:39 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a male customer threatening and throwing coffee at an employee at the Circle K on South County Road. The male was charged with menacing and disorderly conduct and escorted from the building.

-7:36 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at Tippecanoe High School.

TUESDAY

-8:57 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Meijer Distribution Center on South County Road 25A.

-4:05 p.m.: crash non-injury. Officers responded to a crash on Main Street and First Street and issued a citation.

MONDAY

-8:37 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of damage to a basement window.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.