Tipp City Garden Club kicks off 92nd year

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Garden Club’s 92nd year launches on Tuesday, Feb. 6 by offering a Winter Seed Sowing Class open to community members in tandem with Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS).

Registration is required online through TMCS, with a deadline of Thursday, Feb. 1. The class costs $5 per person, is limited to 30 participants, and starts at 10 a.m. This class is led by Deeply Rooted Landscapes Nursery Manager Brooke Medlin, and a business meeting will follow.

The Garden Club meets on the first Tuesday morning of each month at 10 a.m. The 2024 dues are $15, and the club consists of members from Tipp City, Troy, Dayton, and Englewood. Programming for the year includes speakers, carpool shopping trips and tours, demonstrations, a picnic, and a Christmas luncheon.

Anyone interested in furthering their knowledge of nature, plants, flowers, trees, and birds should attend a meeting and consider becoming a member.

For more information on the Tipp City Garden Club, contact Elaine Stefkovich via email: [email protected].