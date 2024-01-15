Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Jan. 7-13

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to five emergency medical dispatch in Shelby County. That’s four more calls than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington, and excluding the village of Russia.

Four patients were transported from the scene. One patient was pronounced deceased before the arrival of the EMS crew. Spirit EMS was assisted at two scenes by Shelby County deputies and one scene by Russia Fire Department personnel.

Of the patients transported last week, two were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy and two to Wilson Health in Sidney.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls for the week.