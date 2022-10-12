Tipp City homecoming court announced

The Tipp City High School (TCHS) homecoming court includes, Jillian Magato front row from left to right, Emily Richardson, Georgia Luneke, Megan Landis, Lauren Swihart, Lizzie Miller, and Ryan Hartke, back row from left to right, Carson Mayer, Jeffrey Martin, Cael Liette, Josh Dietz and Payton Bey.

The homecoming parade starts at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at Broadway Elementary School on the Dow Street side. It will go through town and onto Second Street. The homecoming king and queen will be named before the start of the homecoming football game at TCHS. The homecoming dance is set for Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8 to 11 p.m.