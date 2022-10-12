Tuesday Volleyball Roundup

DAYTON — The Troy volleyball team handled Stebbins 25-9, 25-23, 25-18.

The Trojans, 15-6 overall and 15-2 in the MVL, will host Piqua Thursday to close the regular season.

Brynn Siler had 10 kills, 15 digs and four blocks and Kasey Sager had six kills, three aces, seven digs and six blocks.

Hannah Duff had eight kills and nine digs and Maddie Frey had seven kills and five digs.

Ellie Fogarty had 19 assists and 13 digs, Kayla Huber had 11 assists and Brooklyn Jackson had 24 digs.

Tippecanoe 3,

Sidney 1

SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team wrapped up the MVL title with a 25-12, 25-16, 22-25, 25-10 win over Sidney Tuesday.

The Red Devils, 20-1 overall and 17-0 in the MVL, will host Butler Thursday to close the regular season.

“We came out of the gate very strong in the first two sets,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “We had a very balanced attack and good ball control. The third set we just could not keep the ball in the court and we got blocked five times to push us back and not be able to recover.”

Things changed in the fourth set.

“Our middles took off,” Garcia said. “Especially, Olivia Gustavson with five kills and three blocks. Also our middle back defense was fantastic and fun to watch while counting to get better every day.”

Gustavson finished with 15 kills and six blocks.

Alex Voisard had eight kills and Alexa Mader added six kills.

Emily Aselage served six aces and Ellie McCormick dished out 35 assists.

Savannah Clawson had 15 digs and Grace Kinsman had 10 digs.

Fairborn 3,

Piqua 0

PIQUA — The Piqua volleyball team dropped to 2-19 overall and 1-16 in the MVL with a 25-16, 25-19, 25-17 loss at home.

The Indians will close the regular season at Troy Thursday.

Sherry Sprowl had 12 kills and Elizabeth Copsey added nine kills.

Lily Haning had 18 digs and Olivia Anthony had 22 assists and 14 digs.

Covington 3,

Riverside 0

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team improved to 14-7 overall and 11-2 in the TRC with a 25-8, 25-18, 25-10 win.

Covington will close the regular season at Miami East Thursday.

Lauren York had 10 digs and Reaghan Lemp added eight digs.

Kearsten Wiggins had 10 digs and three aces and Nigella Reck had 12 kills and eight digs.

Carlie Besecker had 10 kills, four blocks and 11 digs and Taylor Kirker had five kills, nine digs and 23 assists.

Miami East 3,

Bethel 0

TIPP CITY — The Miami East volleyball team clinched the TRC title with a 25-13, 25-23, 25-19 win over Bethel Tuesday night.

East, 17-4 overall and 13-0 in the TRC, will host Covington Thursday to close the regular season.

Bethel, 13-7 overall and 8-5 in the TRC, will play at Troy Christian Thursday.

Karlee Plozay had 11 kills for Bethel and Annabelle Adams dished out 15 assists.

Claire Bailey had eight digs and three aces and Karinne Stormer had seven digs and three aces.

Daisy Horner added two blocks.

Lehman 3,

Troy Christian 0

TROY — The Lehman Catholic volleyball team won 27-25, 25-16, 25-18 on the road.

Lehman, 11-10 overall and 9-4 in the TRC, will play at Northridge Thursday to close the regular season.

Troy Christian, 4-17 overall and 3-10 in the TRC, will host Bethel Thursday.

Taylor Geise had 10 kills, three aces and 16 digs for Lehman.

Marissa Comer had 10 kills and six digs and Kailee Rank had nine kills and 10 digs.

Caroline Wesner dished out 31 assists and had three blocks, Ashlyn Geise had six digs and Kaitlyn Fortkamp added three blocks.

Newton 3,

N. Trail 0

NEW PARIS — The Newton volleyball team topped National Trail 25-20, 25-10, 25-21 to close WOAC play.

The Indians, 20-1 overall and 10-1 in the WOAC, will close the regular season Thursday at home against Fairlawn.

Ella Rapp had 30 assists and five digs and Kaylee Deeter had 15 digs and three aces.

Eva Bowser had 13 digs and Emma Hemphill had 11 kills and eight digs.

Bella Hall had nine kills, Olivia Rapp had six kills and five digs and Sierra Montgomery had six kills.