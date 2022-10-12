Tuesday Soccer Roundup

SIDNEY — The showdown is set.

The Tippecanoe boys soccer team will host Vandalia-Butler Thursday with the MVL title on the line.

Both teams bring 8-0 MVL records into the game.

Tipp improved to 13-2 overall with an 8-1 win over Sidney Tuesday night.

Carson King and Cade Turner both had two goals and one assist and Landon Haas had one goal and two assists.

AJ Jergens, Hudson Owen and Colin Turner all had one goal each and Evan McIntyre and Caleb Ransom had one assist each.

Michael Jergens had two saves in goal.

Troy 1,

Stebbins 0

DAYTON — The Troy boys soccer team got a 1-0 win at Stebbins Tuesday in MVL action.

Troy, 12-3-1 overall and 6-2 in the MVL, will host Piqua Thursday night to close the regular season.

Piqua 7,

Fairborn 0

PIQUA — The Piqua boys soccer team cruised to a 7-0 win over Fairborn Tuesday night at Wertz Stadium.

The Indians, 7-7-2 overall and 5-3 in the MVL, will play at Troy Thursday to close the regular season.

Nathan Buecker ran his school record goal total to 41 for the season with four goals and two assists.

Ty Pettus had two goals and one assist and Josh Heath had one goal.

Landon Lawson, Jordan Slife, Collin Snyder and Logan Thompson all had one assist.

Heath had four saves in goal and combined with Troy Thompson on the shutout.

Troy Christian 2,

Botkins 0

BOTKINS — The Troy Christian boys soccer team got a shutout win on the road Tuesday night.

The Eagles finished the regular season with a 9-6-2 record.

Aidan Barnishin had one goal and one assist and Miles Gordon had one goal.

Karter Denson had four saves in goal.

Bethel 9,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — The Bethel boys soccer team finished the regular season 11-3-3 overall and 4-3-1 in the TRC.

Lehman Catholic closed the regular season at 1-14-1 overall and 0-8 in the TRC.

“It was very good performance,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “Our bench got some good minutes tonight as we earned the shutout. Now we need to prepare for the second season and see how far we can go.”

Jace Houck had four goals and two assists for Bethel and Matt Smith and Ethan Tallmadge each had two goals and one assist.

David Kasimove had one goal and two assists, Kyle Brueckman had two assists and Logan Newell had one assist.

Noah McCann had two saves.

GIRLS

Lehman 1,

Bethel 1

TIPP CITY — The Lehman Catholic girls soccer team wrapped up the TRC title with a tie.

Lehman improved to 8-5-2 overall and 6-1-1 in the TRC.

Bethel dropped to 12-4-1 overall and 5-2-1 in the TRC.

Mara O’Leary had the Lehman goal on an assist from Tanner Black.

Newton 2,

N. Trail 2

NEW PARIS — The Newton girls soccer team tied National Trail 2-2.

Newton finished 8-5-3 overall in the regular season and 5-2-3 in the WOAC.

Brooke Hines had one goal for the Indians and Emma Szakal had two assists.

Breanna Ingle had two saves in goal.

