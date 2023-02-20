Tipp City Kindergarten registration opens March 1

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Schools announce its kindergarten registration opens on March 1 for the 2023-2024 school year. Students must be 5 years old by Aug. 1, 2023.

Parents/guardians must first register their child online by going to the district’s home webpage at www.tippcityschools.com. Click on “Enrollment” in the right-hand corner of the page and then click kindergarten registration.

On the form, parents/guardians will be prompted to select, schedule and confirm an appointment time at Nevin Coppock Elementary School. The appointments are in mid-April.

Parents or guardians should bring, to the scheduled appointment, the child’s original birth certificate, a 3×5 inch (or smaller) photo of the child, proof of residency such as a current lease or deed, driver’s license for identification and custody papers if applicable.

Parents with questions can call Nevin Coppock Elementary School at 937-667-2275.