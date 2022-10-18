Tipp City mayor presents proclamations

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Mayor Mike McFarland presented a proclamation for the 76th anniversary of the Frank E. Robinson Post No. 586 of the American Legion during Monday night’s regular session meeting of the Tipp City Council.

The proclamation was set to be made last year, 2021, for their 75th anniversary, however is was postponed due to COVID-19. The Frank E. Robinson Post No. 586 of the American Legion was named after the first man from Tipp City to sacrifice his life in WWII. Post No. 586 has been an important part of the community since it opened in 1946.

In the past 76 years, post No. 586 of the American Legion has awarded $500,000 in scholarships to graduates of Tippecanoe High School and has awarded an additional $200,000 to youth programs in Tipp City, including baseball, softball and scouting. Their dedication to the city was also instrumental in purchasing the first ambulance and K9 unit vehicle for Tipp City.

Following representatives from the Frank E. Robinson Post No. 586 of the American Legion accepting their proclomation from McFarland, the Legion representatives presented a plaque for the American Legion’s Officer of the Year award to Office Mike Morgan of the Tipp City Police Department.